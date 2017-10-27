30th Annual Pumpkin Drop Held at West Virginia University

The 30th annual Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering pumpkin drop was held at West Virginia University on Friday.

The goal of the pumpkin drop competition was to design an enclosure, or apparatus, to protect a pumpkin from damage when dropped from the roof of the 11-story-high WVU Engineering Sciences Building.

Hundreds of high schools and middle schools are invited to compete in this competition every year.

"It originally started with just college students and it was just kind of a fun engineering activity," said Eric Lagnese, president of the American Society of Chemical Engineers. "But we expanded it out, and it's with high schools and middle schoolers, and it just kind of encourages engineering and the sciences and to just get involved with that sort of thing."

The surviving pumpkins that landed closest to a target on the ground as well as pumpkin carrying devices having the best design were among the winning entries.