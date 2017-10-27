American Mountain Theater Moving to Fairmont Venue

The American Mountain Theater is moving its Southern Gospel and Bluegrass Concert Series out of Elkins and into Fairmont for 2018.

The new venue will bring the concerts closer to many of the fans who have been traveling to Elkins for the past nine years and offer an additional 300 seats. The 2018 concert series will be held at East Fairmont High School Auditorium located on Airport Road in Fairmont

“Selling my building to a church, they want to be a church, and I just needed a different venue that didn’t conflict with the church’s activities. The fact that the venue is larger and more convenient to the interstate is just a plus,” said American Mountain Theater’s Kenny Sexton.

Next year’s series will kick off on Sunday, April 22 with Country Music Hall of Fame member, Jimmy Fortune. This will be the 10th anniversary of the concerts featuring national recording artists and a celebration of the new location.