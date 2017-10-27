Elkins Suddenlink Customers May Travel for Service

Do to a flux of resident complaints and a potential breach of contract, Elkins City Council and Randolph County Commission has voted to move forward with an injunction in regard to the Suddenlink office closure in Elkins.

Suddenlink customers in Randolph County were notified the office would close Friday at 1 p.m. and customers would have to travel to another location, the closest being in Upshur County. Randolph County officials claim Suddenlink is in breach of a franchise contract which promises a location nearby for customers.

“They’re supposed to keep an office nearby, and we don’t believe that Upshur County and Buckhannon, which is 25 miles away from Elkins but is as much as 50 miles away from some of their service clients in Randolph County, we don’t believe that’s nearby,” said Randolph County Commissioner Mark Scott.

Suddenlink officials said the office is being closed due to limited customer traffic. Suddenlink said bill pay can be done at the Buckhannon retail store or by visiting Beverly Town Hall.