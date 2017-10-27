Hermasilla's Deli Market Opens in Bridgeport

Hermasilla's Deli Market opened its second location in Bridgeport on Friday. The deli's first location is in Fairmont and is owned and operated by family members.

The deli is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It offers a fresh lunch option and other specialty items.

The family said there is something for every lunch appetite.

"Everything is fresh sliced so when you order the sandwich they actually take whole thing of meat out and slice it fresh for you. We bring in bread pretty much every day of the week so you get fresh baked bread, fresh toppings. You can do a salad also," said Dominica West.

Hermasilla's is next to Bonnie Belle's in the new retail strip of White Oaks.