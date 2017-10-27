Highland Clarksburg Hospital Celebrates Red Ribbon Week

Red Ribbon Week is in every October, and this year Highland Clarksburg Hospital participated by going to schools to educate students and families about the resources the hospital provides.

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital offers substance abuse programs for adolescents.

The hospital said they hope Red Ribbon Week encourages kids to live a drug free life.

"We have been able to go out in the community and talk about our services, give information to the school systems and students about making good choices and looking into substance abuse and what it really is and how to avoid getting on the wrong track," said Shannon Putnam, director of marketing.

The goal of Red Ribbon Week is for every child to make a pledge to live a drug free life.