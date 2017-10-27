Robbery Reported at Speedway in Nutter Fort

A man walked into the Speedway in Nutter Fort and demanded money from the clerk early Friday morning, according to the Nutter Fort Police Department.

Police said the man walked into the store, picked up some items, approached the clerk and advised him that this was a robbery and that he had a gun at approximately 4:50 a.m.

The clerk gave the man money from the register, and the suspect left the scene, police said. The surrounding area was searched, and the man was not found.

Police said he was an older white man wearing blue jeans, brown boots, a black leather jacket with a hood on and sunglasses.