National Drug Take Back Date Set

Each year the Drug Enforcement Agency urges people to turn in their unused or old prescriptions.

The take back program happens twice a year and is away for people to dispose properly of their prescriptions. Often times people don't use all of their prescription and it is left in a medicine cabinet where it can then get in the wrong hands.

"We have a drop off box here at the office that people can use anytime and we usually collect 50 to 60 pounds of pills every couple of months so it is used quite often," said Chief John Walker, Bridgeport Police Department.

Locations will be accepting drop off items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 28.

List of locations by county: