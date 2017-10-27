National Drug Take Back Date Set - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

National Drug Take Back Date Set

By Elayna Conard, Doddridge, Harrison, and Ritchie County Reporter
Each year the Drug Enforcement Agency urges people to turn in their unused or old prescriptions.

The take back program happens twice a year and is away for people to dispose properly of their prescriptions. Often times people don't use all of their prescription and it is left in a medicine cabinet where it can then get in the wrong hands.

"We have a drop off box here at the office that people can use anytime and we usually collect 50 to 60 pounds of pills every couple of months so it is used quite often," said Chief John Walker, Bridgeport Police Department.

Locations will be accepting drop off items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 28.

List of locations by county:

  • Doddridge: Doddridge County Sheriff's Office
  • Gilmer: Glenville Police Department
  • Harrison: Bridgeport, Clarksburg, and Shinnston Police Departments
  • Marion: Fairmont and Monongha Police Departments
  • Monongalia: Kroger on Pattison Drive, Kroger on Earl L. Core Road, Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, Pierpont Landing Pharmacy
  • Ritchie: Ritchie County Sheriff's Office
  • Taylor: Walmart in Grafton
  • Upshur: Mace's Pharmacy on South Main Street and Crim Avenue
  • Wetzel: New Martinsville Fire Department and Norris Pharmacy
