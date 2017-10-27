Police: Woman's Body Found in Wooded Area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say a woman's body was found in a wooded area in West Virginia.
News outlets report a passerby spotted the body of 20-year-old Crystal Marie Young in a wooded area on Wednesday just before 12:30 p.m.
Charleston police said in a news release that the woman died from injuries sustained in a shooting. Authorities say the death is being treated as a homicide.
Further details have not been released.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.