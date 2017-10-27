WVU Mountaineer Mascot Arrested for DUI

The current West Virginia University Mountaineer Mascot has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

Troy Clemons, 22, of Morgantown, was speeding on Stewartstown Road, and when he was pulled over, the deputy smelled alcohol on his breath, according to court documents.

Clemons failed multiple field sobriety tests, deputies said, and his blood alcohol content was 0.126.

Clemons is charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence.

WBOY is awaiting comment from the university regarding the arrest.