UPDATE: WVU Mountaineer Mascot suspension extended following DUI arrest

?UPDATE (11/3/17 at 11:12 a.m.):

The West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot has been suspended for another week after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Troy Clemons, 22, was speeding on Stewartstown Road, and when he was pulled over, a deputy smelled alcohol on his breath, according to Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said Clemons failed multiple sobriety tests and his blood alcohol content was almost double the legal limit.

Clemons will not be participating in any events surrounding the Iowa State home game on November 4, according to WVU. The Iowa State game will be the second game that Clemons has not been allowed to participate in since his arrest.

WVU announced that the alternate Mountaineer, Trevor Kiess, will be present at the Iowa State game and any events surrounding the game.

Clemons issued the following statement of apology:

“I want to apologize to everyone impacted by the events that transpired Oct. 27, 2017. I am deeply disheartened by my decision and regret letting down West Virginia University, my family, friends, colleagues and myself. I will not let this mistake define me and I will embrace every opportunity to right my wrongs and help others, along with myself, learn from the incident. This is not something that I intend to forget about, rather use it as a tool for betterment. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who has been impacted and appreciate the support I’ve received since last Friday morning. I look forward to continuing to be involved with the state and the university that I love.”

Clemons will return to his role as the Mountaineer on November 11, according to WVU. The university said that Clemons' return is dependent on the outcome of any student conduct or legal proceedings. There will be zero-tolerance for any alcohol-related incidents or arrests, and Clemons will also work with university initiatives and services related to alcohol abuse and conduct, according to WVU.

UPDATE (10/27/17 at 3 p.m.):

West Virginia University issued a statement Friday afternoon regarding the Mountaineer Mascot's arrest.

West Virginia University is aware of this morning's arrest of Troy Clemons, currently the Mountaineer Mascot, for speeding and misdemeanor driving under the influence. While the Mountaineer Mascot Advisory Council gathers and reviews all the facts, Troy will not participate in any Mascot-related duties or appearances, including the events surrounding Saturday's football game. As the alternate Mountaineer, those duties will be handled by Trevor Kiess, a junior accounting major minoring in pre-law and legal studies from Elkins. In addition to any legal outcomes, Troy - as any other WVU student - will be subject to appropriate student conduct proceedings.

ORIGINAL:

The current West Virginia University Mountaineer Mascot has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

Troy Clemons, 22, of Morgantown, was speeding on Stewartstown Road, and when he was pulled over, the deputy smelled alcohol on his breath, according to court documents.

Clemons failed multiple field sobriety tests, deputies said, and his blood alcohol content was 0.126.

Clemons is charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence.

WBOY is awaiting comment from the university regarding the arrest.