Auto-Pedestrian Accident Sends 10-Year-Old Boy To Hospital

An auto-pedestrian accident sent a child to the hospital, Friday morning, in Harrison County.

911 officials said, crews were dispatched just before 7:30 a.m. to South Pike Street near Dorsey's Funeral Home in Shinnston.

Shinnston Police said, a 10-year-old boy ran out in front of a moving vehicle while waiting for the school bus.

The boy was transported to United Hospital Center, with minor injuries.

At this time the driver of the vehicle is not facing any charges. The Shinnston Police Department is investigating.