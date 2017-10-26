Preston County After School Explorers Celebrate 'Lights On After School'

Preston County Schools hosted its ‘Lights On Afterschool’ program which is a nationwide celebration to promote and advocate for out of school, after school, and summer programs.

The event was held Thursday night at Preston County High School where kids could climb to success on the National Guard climbing wall. Many other community organizations came out in support of the program. Preston County has eight sites for after school programs in the county and provided kids hands on activities during tonight’s event.

“Our after school program focuses on kindergarten, first, second, and third grade students making sure they are on grade level by the third grade so that reading scores and math scores are good,” said Susie Huggins, Program Director for Preston County After School Explorers.

Organizers said ‘Lights On Afterschool’ allows students to see their future and provides good character building opportunities.