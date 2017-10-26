WVU Hosts All Female Business Pitch Competition

Thursday evening's WVU's Launch Lab held its first women-only business pitch competition.

A number of entrepreneurs competed for judge and audience votes by pitching a variety of business ideas.

Prior to the competition under 30 percent of people filling out Launch Lab intake forms were women.

Representatives said after reaching out to more women clients, that number increased.

"We felt like students, maybe female students, weren't getting the support or encouragement that they needed to come into Launch Lab or start a business or have an idea for a product. And so we really started marketing more towards female students. And it turns out that a lot of them did have ideas for products bur for whatever reason they weren't reaching out to us," said Carrie White, Launch Lab director.

The winning pitch? A business offering 3-D printed oral disintegrating strips.

The event was sponsored by the Women of WVU Leadership Council.