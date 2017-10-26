National Weather Service to Use New Type of Snow Warning in West Virginia Counties This Winter

The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl.
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl.
Clarksburg Police responded to a reported shoplifting incident at Kohl's on Emily Drive Wednesday afternoon.
Clarksburg Police responded to a reported shoplifting incident at Kohl's on Emily Drive Wednesday afternoon.
.
.
Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Thursday morning.
Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Thursday morning.
Over 50 dogs have been rescued from a woman's property in West Virginia.
Over 50 dogs have been rescued from a woman's property in West Virginia.
Manpower in Bridgeport and Morgantown will be holding hiring events at its offices October 25-27.
Manpower in Bridgeport and Morgantown will be holding hiring events at its offices October 25-27.
Two-thirds of baby food in the United States has tested positive for arsenic and other dangerous toxins, according to a new study.
Two-thirds of baby food in the United States has tested positive for arsenic and other dangerous toxins, according to a new study.
The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council is asking state residents to use its new test portal to accurately measure the speed of their internet service.
The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council is asking state residents to use its new test portal to accurately measure the speed of their internet service.
Local law enforcement suspect a new drug to be on the streets in North Central West Virginia.
Local law enforcement suspect a new drug to be on the streets in North Central West Virginia.