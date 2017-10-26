WV Raptor Rehabilitation Center to Host Halloween Event

Birds are associated with a number of symbols and metaphors, and this year they'll be associated with Halloween as well.

The WV Raptor Rehabilitation Center is hosting a Halloween event complete with candy, costumes and of course, birds.

The WVRRC helps treat injured birds and releases them back into the wild.

Those that can't be released are kept for educational events as animal ambassadors.

"They just play a part in the whole Eco-system and we just want people to have an understanding. We don't have any mantle that we're trying to preach or anything other than we enjoy having the birds around and we think they need somebody to take care of them," said Michael Book, WVRRC founder and director.

The event will take place Tuesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The WVRRC is located at 2290 Bunner's Ridge Rd. Fairmont, WV 26554.