Monongalia Families Participate in Food Distribution

Families from the Monongalia County community gathered starting at 6:30 this morning to get food from the monthly food distribution.

The Mountaineer Area Food Bank and Pantry Plus more served 174 families with 11 hundred pounds of food.

Orion Financial and WBOY employees also contributed to the distribution by helping families collect and carry their food.

"I've lived here since 1979, I came to school and stayed here. So it's nice to give back. I've been fortunate enough to have a nice business and do well in this community so it's nice to give back to people," said John Stolar, Orion Financial.

The distribution took place at Mason Dixon Historical Park.