Falcons Reminisce During Ring Ceremony

All smiles Wednesday night at Joe Retton Arena -- and a whole lot of sparkles, too.

Members of Fairmont State’s regional championship and national finalist teams received their rings, which commemorate their program-record 34-win season.

For some, the celebration marked the end of a chapter.

“I’ll never forget Fairmont State. It was an unbelievable journey," said former head coach Jerrod Calhoun. "People thought I was crazy leaving West Virginia, but to see this thing happen five years later, with the hard work and dedication, it’s really rewarding.”

Added former point guard Shammgod Wells: “I always love just coming back to Fairmont. I always look at this as my second home. Anytime I get to come back and hang out with my teammates from last year and do those kinds of things, it’s just a great opportunity for me. It’s just a great experience, and it’s something that I think we will live with for the rest of our lives.”

For others, there’s still more to write. Returning players say the rings will motivate them.

“This moment puts it in a little more perspective. We want to get back. With the guys who didn’t get the rings, with the incoming players. I want this for them," said junior guard Jason Jolly. "I want this for the community again. I want to go back to Sioux Falls.”

Not everybody made it back to Fairmont for the event. All-American Matt Bingaya is getting ready to start his professional career in Europe, while Thomas Wimbush is now with the Long Island Nets, who selected him with the fourth pick in the G-League draft.

But now it’s time for a new start. The regular season begins in about two weeks, and there’s reason to be optimistic again about these Falcons under the leadership of Joe Mazzulla.

“I think everything happens for a reason," said Calhoun. "I brought Joe on in year two, and now it’s his turn to continue to build on what we did last year.”

The Falcons open their home schedule Nov. 10-11 during the Joe Retton Classic.