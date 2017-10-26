Salvation Army Hosts Coat Drive

As the temperatures continue to drop, winter clothing becomes increasingly important.

The Marion County Salvation Army's Angel Tree program provides local children Christmas toys, and now through their coats for kids programs, they'll also provide winter coats.

Before the coats for kids program, some Angel Tree participants didn't get coats.

The program serves children from birth to age 13.

"Okay, do something about it. So we started the coat drive last year, huge blessing last year. Every child that signed up for Angel Tree got a brand new coat. We got used coats donated and they went to other charities in the community," said Jane Clement, Coats for Kids Organizer

Organizers are collecting new and gently used coats at locations all around Marion county including: Little Red Hen Bakery, Walmart, Salvation Army Thrift Store, Arts & Antiques, Hermosilla Deli, East Side Florist, Wholesale Carpet, Cummin Sales & Service, Rivesville Pharmacy and the Town of Farmington.