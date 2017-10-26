'Boxing it Up to Give Thanks' Campaign Hopes to Feed Hundreds

One student started a campaign to serve others this upcoming holiday season. Her mission is to help hundreds, and she needs help to meet her goal.

"Boxing it up to give thanks is basically a community service outreach program where we are partnering with State Farm and Shop 'N Save to bring boxed Thanksgiving meals to people in need," explained Hannah Povroznik.

Hannah is a sophomore at Bridgeport High School and a member of the Key Club. The organization started its program with the idea of sharing the comforts of a traditional Thanksgiving meal with a few but realized the project was much bigger than that.

"We started at an original goal to raise $3,500 to raise 100 boxed Thanksgiving meals but about three weeks into the program we have about 165 orders so we have increased that goal to about $10,000 to support everybody that we can," added Povroznik.

The mission, 'Boxing it Up to Give Thanks," reaches across Harrison County.

"We are supporting the Clarksburg Mission, we are supporting Shepherd's Corner and we are supporting Backpack ministry in Harrison County through Johnson Elementary Simpson Elementary and Bridgeport Middle School," said Povroznik.

Hannah said she likes how the project encourages youth to make a difference and has called on her classmates to join the effort, all for the sake of helping others she may never see or meet.

"I've realized that it is a lot more work than people make it out to be but I have a sense of appreciation for things that I have now and just how the community has bonded together and raised this much money and the support that the Key Club has done behind me its incredible to really feel that," said Povroznik.

You can donate to the cause through the Go Fund Me Page, Boxing it Up to Give Thanks.