Local Business Holds Sale to Benefit Hospital Auxiliary

A Weston business was helping to support a local hospital Thursday afternoon.

Caplan's Jewelry Store took the day to bring some of their products to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital for its annual Gold Sale.

The event is open to the public, but also allows hospital employees to make purchases with payroll deductions.

Proceeds from the event go to support the work of the hospital's auxiliary.

"We really enjoy when we hear what the auxiliary has done with our donation as to buying new equipment or whatever they decide is best to do," said David Glover with Caplan's.

The store also returns 20 percent of its proceeds to the auxiliary at the end of the sale.