Operation Welcome Home Hosts Job Fair in Morgantown

Veterans were able to learn about available jobs in Morgantown and the surrounding areas. Operation Welcome Home held a job fair Thursday at Mylan Park.

Nearly 80 employers set up booths to showcase their businesses and job availability.

Organizers said these events provide an excellent opportunity for veterans to meet potential employers.

"As a veteran it's really important to be able to have this opportunity to meet one on one with the employers because a lot of times they'll apply for positions one at a time and not hear anything back and not get any feedback. Here they have the opportunity to get feedback on the spot in one common place," said Brett Simpson, program manager.

Simpson said any veteran who was unable to make Thursday's job fair can contact him online.