DOH Announces Temporary Road Closure in Harrison County

The West Virginia Division of Highways announced a road closure for part of Harrison County.

The Downtown Salem Exit/County Route 23 will be closed 8 p.m. October 30 through 6 a.m. October 31. U.S. Route 50 will remain open both East and Westbound will be condensed to a single 16 foot-wide lane.

The exit will be closed for demolition of the existing bridge structure on U.S. Route 50 at the Downtown Salem Exit.

The DOH advises motorist to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time. The DOH would like to note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.