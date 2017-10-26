DOH Announces Temporary Road Closure in Marion County

The Division of Highways announced a road closure for part of Marion County.

Marion County Route 11, or Flaggy Meadow Road, will be closed October 30 through November 10 for construction. The work will be on the bridge spanning Little Bingamon Creek, located 0.01 miles south of Marion County Route 48.

The DOH advises motorist to plan ahead, allow for extra travel time and to use the following detours:

Harrison County Route 10

Harrison County Route 3

Harrison County Route 8

Marion County Route 48/8

Marion County Route 48

The DOH would like to note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.