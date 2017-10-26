Clarksburg Set to Begin Demolition Project

The City of Clarksburg opened the bidding process on Thursday afternoon to award contracts for a demolition project.

City Code Enforcement said the bids will be opened on Monday to determine the lowest bid.

The city plans to demolish more than 80 structures. Code Enforcement had put its demolition projects on hold for the last few years but said now is the time to remove slum and blight from city limits.

The city said neighborhoods are looking forward to the projects.

"Neighbors around demolition properties are probably the most important to the neighbors. There is not one specific structure that is any worse as far as the city is concerned but for neighboring property owners anything that is within your neighborhood or right beside your house I'm sure is the greatest concern to that particular neighborhood," said Adam Barberio with Code Enforcement.

The demolition project is set to cost the city $400,000.