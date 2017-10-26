Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Nutter Fort

The Town of Nutter Fort issued a Boil Water Advisory for part of Harrison County.
Customers that live on the 100 Block of Maryland Avenue, 400-800 Blocks of Maryland Avenue and 400-800 Blocks of Kentucky Avenue are asked to boil their water until further notice.
Please contact the Town of Nutter Fort at 304-622-7713 with any questions.
