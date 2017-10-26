Bridgeport Junior Woman's Club Sells Tickets for Annual "Grocery Grab" Event

Its almost time for the second annual Grocery Grab to benefit the Harrison County Backpack Program.

Ten semifinalists will be chosen on November 2. One of the semifinalists will win a two minute shopping spree at Kroger on Emily Drive on November 9. All semifinalists must be present on November 9 to be able to win the grand prize shopping spree.

The event is organized by the Bridgeport Junior Woman's Club, and the money from each ticket sold goes to supporting more than 1,300 children in need in Harrison County Schools.

The Grocery Grab is a fun way to raise money for the program but support for the program is a year-round effort.

"First of all it takes a lot of money. Whoever wants to donate any point in time to the backpack program, you don't have to wait for a fundraiser or a special event or anything. We are always accepting donations to go towards the backpack program," said Melissa Matheny with the Bridgeport Junior Woman's Club.

Those interested in participating can purchase tickets for the Grocery Grab by visiting the Benedum Civic Center in Bridgeport, contacting a member of the Bridgeport Junior Woman's Club or by visiting their website.