WVU Named One of the World's Top Universities

West Virginia University is receiving international attention as one of the world’s best universities.

It was recently named among the top 1.5 percent of universities in the world by the Center for World University Rankings (CWR), which is based in the United Arab Emirates.

The center evaluated more than 27,000 institutions on several categories including quality of faculty members and their research and the quality of education, which is measured by alumni success.

“Particularly looking at how well have your alumni done in terms of are you really preparing your graduates so that they’ll be competitive,” explained Dr. William Brustein, Vice President for Global Strategy and International Affairs at WVU. “Close to 50 percent of this ranking looks at the international recognition that your alumni have achieved as well as how many of them have been CEOs of companies.”

The CWR also evaluated the following categories for its ranking, as detailed in a press release from WVU:

• Quality of education, measured by the number of a university's alumni who have won major international awards, prizes, and medals relative to the university's size.

• Alumni employment, measured by the number of a university's alumni who have held CEO positions at the world's top companies relative to the university's size.

• Quality of faculty, measured by the number of academics who have won major international awards, prizes, and medals.

• Publications, measured by the number of research papers appearing in reputable journals.

• Influence, measured by the number of research papers appearing in highly-influential journals.

• Citations, measured by the number of highly-cited research papers.

• Broad Impact, measured by the university's h-index, a measure of both the productivity and citation impact of the publications of a scientist or scholar.

• Patents, measured by the number of international patent filings.

WVU was ranked 410 worldwide and 134 in the United States.

“The CWR focused on the outcome of the education experience for your graduates and at the end of the day that’s really what it is about. How well we prepare our students to make their mark on the world and on society,” Brustein said.

He credits WVU’s size and the ability of students to work closely with faculty for its success on the CWR ranking.

“I think it’s that mentoring, that nurturing that you find here that forms this closer community at this University that you may not find elsewhere,” Brustein continued.

WVU was also recently included on the Shanghai World Ranking of the Top 500 Universities.