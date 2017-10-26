Upshur County Deputies Investigate Child Abuse Death of 3-Year-Old Girl

The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl.

The girl's death was the result of child abuse, according to deputies.

Her death was reported in the overnight hours of October 21 and 22, deputies said. The young girl's identity has not been released.

An investigation is also underway into what deputies are calling "the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Christopher Radcliff, 23, of Buckhannon." Authorities said the death investigations are in conjunction but have not said how Radcliff's death is connected to the 3-year old girl's death.

Further details will be released at a later date, deputies said.