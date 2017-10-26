Upshur County Deputies Investigate Child Abuse Death of 3-Year-Old

The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl. Her death was the result of child abuse, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Her death was reported in the overnight hours of October 21-22, deputies said. The young girl's identity has not been released.

Along with the girl's death, an investigation is also under way into what deputies are calling "the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Christopher Radcliff, 23, of Buckhannon." Authorities have not said how Radcliff's death is connected to the 3-year old's death.

Further details will be released at a later date, the news release said.

The investigation is being led by Deputy Seth Cutright.