Monongalia County Deputies Search for Armed Robber

Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Thursday morning.

Deputies dispatched at approximately 1:25 a.m. to the Highlife Lounge at Eastgate Plaza on Earl L. Core Road.

The Highlife Lounge employee told deputies that he gave the robber the money in the cash register and safe. The robber took the money then ran out of the lounge toward Summer School Road.

The employee said the individual was wearing a trench coat, black mask, hat and sunglasses. The robber brandished a sawed-off, single barreled shotgun, which was in the sleeve of the coat, deputies said. The employee told deputies that he did not know if the robber was a male or female because of the disguise.

Deputies searched the area for any sign of the robber. Deputies could not find the robber or any evidence during their search.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff's Detective Division at 304-291-7218 or 304-291-7260.