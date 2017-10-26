Memorial Honors Fallen West Virginia Highway Workers

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Fallen Highway Worker Memorial lists 49 names beneath a statue of a worker in a hard had holding a sign telling drivers to slow down.

Unveiled at the I-77 Williamstown Welcome Center on Wednesday before families and state officials, it recalls those killed in work safety zones since the creation of the State Road Commission in 1921.

The Division of Highways memorial aims to call attention to the importance of safe driving in work zones.

Transportation Secretary Tom Smith says everyone has a responsibility to make sure no more names are added, now that an unprecedented increase in road projects is beginning.

