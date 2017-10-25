Honda Athlete of the Week: Bridgeport's Jake Bowen

The running back factory at Bridgeport has produced another standout.

Junior Jake Bowen rushed for 258 yards and two touchdowns in a career performance Friday night, as the Indians blanked Keyser 30-0.

Head coach John Cole called it one of Bridgeport's best games of the season, and said it also proves just how far Bowen has come since last season.

“Really for Jake, I think it started back in March after basketball season," said Cole. "He dedicated himself to the weight room, to conditioning, and that has not let up. Since practice started in August, he goes full speed all the time.”

Bowen saw very little of the field last season, but because of that offseason commitment, he’s emerged as one of the area’s best ball-carriers.

“It’s great when you work for something, and you come out and it pays off,” said Bowen.

He also gets it done on defense. Bowen is a two-way starter, and just a few weeks ago at North Marion he had three interceptions.

He’s a box player on defense," said Cole. "Our defensive coaches have done a good job of putting him in positions to make plays as an athlete.”

The Indians are idle this week before a Week 11 contest against Lincoln. Cole said they'll use this week to rest up.

“You can’t get, I guess the word is ‘rusty.’ We did get a little bit tired Friday night, I thought," said Cole. "Some of our bigger guys got a little tired, so we’re going to focus on some conditioning the days we practice this week.”