Buckhannon Holds Hunter Safety Class

As we begin hunting season, novice hunters throughout Upshur County signed up to learn more about hunter safety.

Thirty-seven students registered for this three-day hunter safety class. A wide range of topics were covered including hunting laws, gun safety and first aid.

The class strives to be very hands-on, letting students handle guns in a safe environment, practice first aid tips and ask questions to seasoned hunters.

"The first night we teach basic instructions on different types of firearms and the second night we did hands on," said Bob White, lead hunter safety instructor. "Everybody has to be able to load and unload each firearm that we have here present. but we cover all safety aspects of the hunter educations and we keep of the safety in the field, safety at home."

White also stressed guns safety in the home by keeping weapons unloaded, locked away and out of reach of children.

To learn more about upcoming classes and events happening in Upshur County, go to www.register-ed.com.