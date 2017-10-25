WVU Students Participate in Beard Growing Contest - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

WVU Students Participate in Beard Growing Contest

By Chris Marrs, Video Journalist
Some West Virginia University students put away the shaving cream and razors for one month to see who could grow the best beard.

The competition was part of the 70th annual Mountaineer Week. Seventeen contestants signed up for the chance to win a $100 gift card and bragging rights.

This year's champion, Brandon Hose, said he has some advice for future beard growers.

"A lot of it has to do with having a good gene pool, just grooming it, making sure you shave it before the competition so it looks good. Trim the under carriage up a little bit and some beard oil helps too," said Brandon Hose, beard growing champion.

The Mountaineer Mascot said it took him two years to grow his beard. 

