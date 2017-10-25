Head Start Celebrates 52nd Anniversary

Child Head Start programs promote school readiness in children from low-income families.

Wednesday the program celebrated 52 years.

Edgemont Head Start in Fairmont welcomed Marion County Commissioner Rick Garcia as a part of its celebration.

Garcia read a book to students and delivered a proclamation from the county commission.

Edgemont Head Start teachers said their students benefit from community interaction.

"We like the community to know what we're doing with children. We want the community to be involved. We would love more volunteers to come into our classrooms to read to the children, just play with them. We like the children to see successful people in our classrooms to see that they have the potential to do the same," said Wendy Wells, head start mentor teacher.

Head Start programs also care for children's nutritional, medical and educational needs.