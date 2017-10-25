Frank Jarman Announces Candidacy

A Family Resource Network executive announced plans to run for the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday.

Marion County FRN Executive Director Frank Jarman plans to run for the House of Delegate's District 50 seat as a Democrat in 2018.

Jarman is a long-time West Virginia resident and community advocate. Jarman said he's running in order to fight for the people who have no one to fight for them.

"I think there are really good people in Charleston that are trying to do good but they seem to be outnumbered by those people who are trying to just do whatever their party or their cronies want them to do," Jarman said. "And I'd really like to go and represent the people of this district."

Guy Ward currently holds the Marion County District 50 seat.