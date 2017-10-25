More than 300 Red Balloons Were Released as Part of Red Ribbon Week at Norwood Elementary

Students at Norwood Elementary received a red balloon as part of Red Ribbon Week.

Red Ribbon Week is an alcohol, tobacco and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign.

More than 300 students pledged to a drug free life right before they released the balloon in the air.

"So what we are trying to do is make sure its on their minds when they launch these balloons. It is never to early to try to send a message to these boys and girls about the dangers of drugs," said Dr. Mark Manchin, Harrison County Superintendent.

Red Ribbon Week is celebrated in October across the country.