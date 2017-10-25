Liberty High School Hosts Science Career Day

Liberty High School held its annual Science Career Day Wednesday afternoon. Students were able to hear presentations from employees of NASA, the Robert C. Byrd Aerospace Center and many others.

The teacher who organizes the event said it allowed students to get a better perspective of careers in the science field and what it takes to get there.

"A lot of times they will find a career that they haven't thought about before. We have had a lot of students come back to us later and say they never knew about aerospace programs at Robert C. Byrd and they end up going into that later on down the road," said Amy Mortenson, department chair.

WBOY's own Chief Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman spoke to the students about his career.