Fairmont Federal Credit Union Opens New Location in Clarksburg

The Rose Bud Plaza in Clarksburg has added another business to its plaza.

Fairmont Federal Credit Union opened a it's first location in Clarksburg few weeks ago. The bank officially celebrated their opening on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Fairmont Federal Credit Union said it hopes to see new faces in the new location, and said the area has a lot to offer.

"We think it is a tremendous opportunity because there is an awful lot of individuals who live and work in this vicinity and there are a lot of smaller communities that also feed this Rose Bud Plaza area," said Butch Osborne, CEO.

Fairmont Federal Credit Union's other location in Harrison County is located in Charles Pointe of Bridgeport.