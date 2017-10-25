Entrepreneurs Attend Business Boot Camp in Upshur County

In Upshur County, nearly two dozen business owners and those who are interested in doing so attended a Business Boot Camp Wednesday.

Attendees enjoyed lunch at the 88 Restaurant in Buckhannon while learning the ins-and-outs of entrepreneurship. Topics and discussions included how to obtain financing, marketing techniques, and how to build a better presence on social media.

Organizers said they're hoping to have a similar event sometime in the near future.

The event was sponsored by First MicroLoan of West Virginia, Buckhannon-Upshur Chamber of Commerce, Upshur County CVB, Upshur County Development Authority, and the Small Business Development Center.