Entrepreneurs Attend Business Boot Camp in Upshur County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Entrepreneurs Attend Business Boot Camp in Upshur County

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Talotta, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

In Upshur County, nearly two dozen business owners and those who are interested in doing so attended a Business Boot Camp Wednesday.

Attendees enjoyed lunch at the 88 Restaurant in Buckhannon while learning the ins-and-outs of entrepreneurship. Topics and discussions included how to obtain financing, marketing techniques, and how to build a better presence on social media. 

Organizers said they're hoping to have a similar event sometime in the near future.

The event was sponsored by First MicroLoan of West Virginia, Buckhannon-Upshur Chamber of Commerce, Upshur County CVB, Upshur County Development Authority, and the Small Business Development Center.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.