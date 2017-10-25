UPDATE: Man Faces 3 Charges Following Bridgeport Police Chase

UPDATE (10/26/17 2:46 p.m.):

Clarksburg Police responded to a reported shoplifted incident at Kohl's on Emily Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Zac Wilson, 25, of Parkersburg, was arrested after police said he fled from Kohl's in a blue Hyundai Sonata.

After arriving at Kohl's, officers were told that the shoplifters had stolen items from the store and had taken off toward McDonald's. Officers then noticed the vehicle near the West Union Bank and turned on their emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the car. The Hyundai then sped from officers through the bank parking lot, didn't stop at the red light and turned onto Emily Drive.

While on Emily Drive, Wilson went more than 60 mph, ignored traffic signals, swerved around vehicles and passed oncoming traffic, while heading toward U.S. Route 50, according to a criminal complaint. Wilson continued to pass oncoming traffic at the intersection of Emily Drive and Platinum Drive, and he turned on to Route 50 East.

Wilson then hit speeds above 100 mph and passed vehicles in the center turn lane, according to Clarksburg Police. Wilson then approached the turn near the Bridgeport Municipal building and lost control, hitting a curb, a tree and finally the front of a Bridgeport Police SUV.

After the crash, Wilson jumped out of the Hyundai, ran across Route 50 and into the woods, police said. After a foot chase, officers from the Clarksburg and Bridgeport police departments and the Harrison County Sheriff's Department took him into custody.

Wilson is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing causing bodily injury and destruction of property.

Bridgeport Police Officer Lieutenant John Post, who was in the SUV Wilson hit, was injured and taken to United Hospital Center for treatment. Post's vehicle sustained more than $2,500 in damage, police said.

ORIGINAL (10/25/17 at 1:34 p.m.):



Three people have been arrested following a police chase in Harrison County Wednesday afternoon.

Clarksburg police initiated a pursuit after a shoplifting incident at Kohl's, according to Chief John Walker of the Bridgeport Police Department. The alleged shoplifters sped off, heading east on Route 50, as Clarksburg and Bridgeport police chased them, according to Walker.

The suspects swerved around traffic, veered off road, hit a tree and crashed into a Bridgeport police vehicle in front of the Bridgeport Municipal Complex, according to Walker.

Authorities arrested two women who emerged from the vehicle. A man ran into woods, but authorities were able to catch up with him. They took him into custody after he resisted arrested, according to Walker.

All three suspects were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Bridgeport Police Officer Lieutenant John Post was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, according to state police.

Charges are pending, authorities said. The West Virginia State Police are investigating.