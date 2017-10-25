3 People Arrested Following Police Chase in Harrison County

Three people have been arrested following a police chase in Harrison County Wednesday afternoon.

Clarksburg police initiated a pursuit after a shoplifting incident at Kohl's, according to Chief John Walker of the Bridgeport Police Department. The alleged shoplifters sped off, heading east on Route 50, as Clarksburg and Bridgeport police chased them, according to Walker.

The suspects swerved around traffic, veered off road, hit a tree, and crashed into a Bridgeport police cruiser in front of the Bridgeport Municipal Complex, according to Walker.

Authorities arrested two women who emerged from the vehicle. A man ran into woods, but authorities were able to catch up with him. They took him into custody after he resisted arrested, according to Walker.

All three suspects were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Bridgeport police officer Lt. John Post was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, according to state police.

Charges are pending. State police are investigating.