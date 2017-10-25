Restaurant Road Trip: Henry G's Cafe

This week’s Restaurant Road Trip features a small café with big flavors in Historic Downtown Elkins. For nearly 10 years, one Randolph County café has been serving unique and creative dishes.

Henry G’s Café on Third Street in downtown Elkins is the perfect place for breakfast and lunch specials with fast, friendly service and a family atmosphere.

“This is a small breakfast and lunch café, super friendly staff, good food, but, more importantly than anything, it’s a really easy place to take our kid and somewhere that he can play and we can eat,” said Maureen Farrell, a regular at the café.

If you are headed into work a little late, want a great meal on a short lunch break, or are taking a day trip to the mountains, Henry G’s caters to everyone.

Tori Jack has been a server at Henry G’s for four years and is grateful for the many opportunities she has to meet new people and be creative.

“I love when they come in because they all have different stories they like to tell about adventures they’re going on and where they’ve come from,” said Tori.

Henry G’s has a specialty soup for every day of the week and the employees get to try out their creativity by designing a drink of the week. I got to try Tori’s Creamy Chocolate Cappuccino which she made just for me.

“My favorite part is being able to be creative and make the drink like that, coming up with the soups, baking, anything like that,” continued Tori.

Creativity is encouraged for all the employees and customers really enjoy the unique soups, sandwiches, and drink specials.

Tori also has a favorite for when she eats at the café.

“My absolute favorite is the chicken quesadilla, and it’s customizable which is good for me because I am a picky eater. It usually comes with the chicken, veggies, your choice of cheeses, on a lemon cilantro wrap, and it’s a very good combination.”

I had the opportunity to try some customer favorites and a dish that I got to help make. The savory potato soup along with the chicken quesadilla and the creamy chocolate cappuccino make for the perfect lunch.