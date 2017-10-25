Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Ritchie County

ORIGINAL (10/25/17 10:24 a.m.):



The Town of Harrisville issued a Boil Water Advisory for part of Ritchie County.

The advisory has been issued due to a water leak in the Town of Pullman. Officials expect the problem to be resolved within 72 hours.

The advisory was issued for Pullman Road, The Town of Pullman, Chevauxde Frise Road and all customers who have experienced a loss of water pressure.

Customers are asked to boil their water until further notice.