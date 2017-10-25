Randolph County Commission, Elkins City Council Suspend CVB Funding

The Randolph County Commission and the City of Elkins have suspended funding to the Randolph County Convention and Visitors Bureau after launching an investigation into the organization's finances.

Commissioners released this statement on Tuesday:

"Both the city council and the county commission reviewed the annual report and have questions concerning some of the expenditures listed in the report. Funding from the city and county, through the collection of hotel occupancy tax, goes to the Randolph County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.," he continued. "It is the decision of the Elkins City Common Council and the Randolph County Commission to suspend any further funding through the remittance of the hotel occupancy tax to the Randolph County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc. until a complete and thorough investigation of the expenditures is completed."

Last year, $125,000 was unanimously approved by CVB board members to be given to the organization's Executive Director Brenda Pritt for back benefits. However, some board members say they were not at that meeting, according to Donna Haddix, administrative assistant for the Randolph County Commission.

Funding from the city and county goes to the CVB through the collection of hotel occupancy tax.

Pritt is on medical leave at this time.

The commission said a further investigation will take place, but who will be conducting that investigation is still to be determined.