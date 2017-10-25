Doddridge County Football Team Visits Senior Center

The Doddridge County football team traveled to a senior center in Salem to give back to the community.

The Genesis Healthcare Salem Center provides senior living for the elderly but Tuesday afternoon it was packed with young high school boys.

Since many residents are bed ridden they are not able to leave the center frequently. Visits from the community bring excitement and a change of pace to the center.

The football team views this as a great way to give back.

"We're coming here to meet the nursing home. As you can see they make us signs and they also give us cake," said Doddridge County football player Carson Montgomery. "It means a lot because they don't always get people to come here. They enjoy it and we enjoy it."

Both football players and residents enjoyed this community moment.