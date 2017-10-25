Fairmont City Council to Submit Application For EPA Grant to Help Clean Up Land

Fairmont City Council met on Tuesday evening.

Council chambers were packed with citizens and council members.

The council gave announcements and took petitions from the public concerning feral cats, drug paraphernalia and other issues.

One resolution was adopted to submit an application to the EPA for a grant that would allow the city to clean up contaminated land and redevelop it for future use.

"The grant would allow us to ensure that the parcels are ready for redevelopment. That there aren't any materials or other potential contaminants that may be in the soil. We don't always know what may have been in a particular property, so we just want to be completely sure that they are ready for redevelopment," said city manager Robin Gomez.

If the grant is awarded, the city manager will have the go ahead to start clean up immediately.