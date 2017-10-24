Harrison Rail-Trails Discuss Trail Work

The Harrison Rail-Trails group held its meeting Tuesday evening at the Nutter Fort, Freedom Baptist Church, where those interested in the trails and surrounding areas could discuss.

Harrison Rail-Trails said the trails are coming along and the county is working with them on several trail projects. The City of Clarksburg is doing its part by helping clean up part of the trail-head behind the Wendy’s right of Milford Street. Signs will be placed along the trails soon letting people know where they are going and where they are at.

“In Harrison County we are really moving along in a way that we haven’t in quite a few years. We successfully negotiated with CSX to acquire about four and a half miles from Wolf Summit into Adamston, and that’s been in the works from many, many years. We finally closed the deal on that,” said Kent Spellman, consultant with Rails to Trails Conservancy based out of Washington D.C.

Harrison Rail-Trails goal is to link up to the North Bend Rail Trail, there are some gap areas and they hope to address those.

“We’ll need a bridge of course to get us across Route 50 and then link up into North View and continue on through Spelter ultimately to Shinnston. So we have some gap areas out there and we’ve been talking to the community since last year about our gap areas of our plans,” said Diana Druga, President of Harrison Rail-Trails.

The group said Harrison County is a key hub to link all the trails together. Soon trail cleanups will be under way along the North and South trails.