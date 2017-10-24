WVU Holds Blood Drive as Part of Mountaineer Week

The West Virginia University community is giving a bit of themselves to help people in the area.
The university's chapter of the Red Cross held a blood drive Tuesday afternoon in the Mountainlair. It's one of many events happening on campus as part of Mountaineer Week there.
Event organizers said they hold frequent blood drives around campus, but wanted to be a part of the annual event.
The event hoped to get 71 donors before the end of the drive.
