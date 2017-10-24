United Way Chapter Reports Fundraising Success

Good news Tuesday morning for the efforts of one area United Way chapter.

The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties held a conference to mark the halfway point for the organizations annual fundraising campaign.

This year's campaign is running ahead of pace, with about 54 percent of its goal already collected to date.

Officials say they want to help area organizations do what they can to make things better in their communities.

"Our campaign this year is My United Way, and My United Way is about making our community stronger, and so if we can do that by all working together, then it's just a better place for all of us to live," said Campaign Chair Lydotta Taylor.

Taylor said she's confident the campaign will reach its goal to fund 30 area groups this year.